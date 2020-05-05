GenEd Project Launches Contest for Educators

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Genocide Education Project (GenEd) knows there are many educators who have used GenEd’s workshops and resources, as well as other materials, to develop their own lesson plans.

Now GenEd would like to learn from these educators! To show our appreciation and encourage others to teach about genocide and incorporate the Armenian case into their curriculum, GenEd is offering this opportunity to submit a lesson plan or unit addressing genocide and the Armenian Genocide. See below for guidelines and prizes.

Contest Guidelines

Eligibility:

Must be a social studies teacher in grades 7-12 at the time of submission

Must teach within the United States

Requirements:

Lesson plan should be at least 45 minutes (1-day)

One entry per person

Please follow the Contest Framework outlined

(2) Winners:

$150 gift card for the top 1-2 day lesson plan

$150 gift card for the top unit of 3 or more days

Classroom materials, including books, posters, resource materials

Lesson plan featured on GenEd’s website, newsletter, social media channels

Deadline to Submit: Wednesday, May 20