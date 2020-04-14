Peace of Art Billboards Promoting Resilience, Genocide Awareness

This is the message carried by “ Peace of Art ” since April 1st, which has been posted on digital displays in various cities of Massachusetts, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The displays are located on Route 1 in Walpole and Route 106 Junction in Plainville, Massachusetts.

“If the Armenian nation was able to survive the genocide and reborn from ashes, together we can also fight and overcome COVID-19, the epidemic that is currently facing mankind, against which all nations and religions are equal,” said Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, founding president of Peace of Art, Inc. “We must unite to defeat major epidemics, disasters, and prevent genocides, because a crime against one nation is a crime against all humanity,” he continued. In 2003, Peace of Art, Inc., a non-profit educational humanitarian organization, was founded in Boston. This organization uses the universal language of art to raise awareness of the human condition and promote peaceful solutions to conflicts and the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.