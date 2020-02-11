In Loving Memory of Astrid Sarafian

Sarafian, Astrid (Demirjian) of Newton, February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Professor Vahe Sarafian. Devoted mother of Salpi, Aram and his wife Lorig, Armen and his wife Nancy, and Alex and his wife Talar. Loving grandmother of Suren, Daron, Samuel, Ari, Maral, and Lori. Sister of Varoujan Demirjian, Arpi Demirjian Davis, and the late Vahak Demirjian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Astrid (Demirjian) Sarafian grew up an accomplished athlete in Beirut, Lebanon. She was an avid swimmer and basketball player. She completed her schooling at the Nishan Palandjian Jemaran and the Beirut College for Women. Upon completing school, she started teaching at the Soorp (Saint) Nishan Armenian School. After working there for about eight years, she met and married Professor Vahe A. Sarafian, a well known history professor from Newton, Massachusetts and moved there with him to start a new life. She raised a family of four children and began searching for new opportunities to continue her personal and professional growth. In the seventies, Massachusetts began requiring the training and licensing of daycare providers; Astrid was a member of one of the first graduating classes. She worked successfully providing family day care at home for more than 25 years before her retirement.

In addition to working and raising her family, she was an active member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter, often serving on the Chapter Executive, and as an ARS convention delegate. She was very active with ARS Social Services Committee and worked extensively with Armenian elderly and needy in the area. Upon her death, she had been an active member for over 50 years.

Funeral service at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, 02472 on Friday, February 14 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Friday morning from 10:00 – 11:30, immediately prior to the church services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Armenian Relief Society (Javakhk Fund), 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 or Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Interment at Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA immediately following church services.