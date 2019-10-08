Venera Films Presents Anahid Abad’s YEVA

BROOKLYN, NY – Venera Films is proud to announce the theatrical release of Anahid Abad’s captivating Armenian story, YEVA, starring Karabakh-born Armenian actress Narineh Grigoryan. The film has premiered at more than 40 festivals worldwide and has won over 20 awards, including the Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan (also a winner), Montréal World Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, Fajr Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, Cleveland IFF among many. YEVA was Armenia’s entry to the Academy Awards for 2018.

YEVA tells the story of a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in a village in Karabakh, Armenia. Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

YEVA will be released in theaters in New York on October 25, 2019 and in Los Angeles on November 1, 2019. After these releases, YEVA will be playing at other major markets including, San Francisco, San Diego, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago and Dallas.

Written and directed by first-time Armenian-Iranian female filmmaker who has worked in the film industry for over 25 years, Adab has gained an outstanding international recognition with her first film, YEVA.

YEVA has a running time 94 minutes and is not rated.