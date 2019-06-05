The Start of an Ourlian Family Tradition

Arek Ourlian is the first child from the right.

By Arek Ourlian, Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter
13 years old

My brother Berj and I waited for Memorial Day weekend with excitement and anxiety. We were looking forward to having a fun long weekend with our AYF friends at Junior Seminar. We even skipped a day of school! This was my second time at Junior Seminar and the first time for my brother—the start of a Memorial Day weekend tradition for the Ourlian brothers.

The camp in Fombell, Pennsylvania was pretty nice, but I think the cabins needed to be cleaned a little. Also, some of the lecture locations could have been a little more convenient (as in closer to the cabins) but overall the camp was nice. This year’s theme was “The First Step.” There were 12 lectures. How the AYF Olympics started and its progression throughout the years, Armenian women, the Armenian Weekly, Hye Tahd and public health in Armenia were some of the ones I attended. After the lectures we were able to have some free time, socialize and play numerous different card games including my favorite, Magic the Gathering, with some of my Camp Haiastan folks. Let’s not forget the two dances we had with Armenian folk music. We also enjoyed making new friends from different chapters.

I would like to thank the AYF-YOARF for organizing this seminar, the lecturers and a special thanks to Leeza Arakelian for inspiring me to write this article.

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.

