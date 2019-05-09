Map of Shushi Liberation on Display in Yerevan

YEREVAN—The Freedom Fighting committee of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia and the ARF Nigol Aghpalian Student Association created a miniature model map depicting the 1992 liberation of Shushi.

The miniature map was displayed near the statue of Aram Manougian in Yerevan on May 7 and 8. A day later, the model was displayed near the Mother Armenia statue.

During the three-day period, members of the student organization presented to passers-by the details of the city’s liberation, Yerkir.am reports.