In Loving Memory of Agnes Krikorian

Agnes (Kalousdian) Krikorian, age 91, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health in Framingham, Massachusetts on April 23, 2019. Her beloved husband George, who was a public-school teacher, predeceased her in 1997. The daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors Isaac (Yessayi) and Sarah (Siranoush) (Manassian) Kalousdian from Shabin Karahisar in the Black Sea region, Agnes was born on February 8, 1928 in Worcester.

She grew up in Whitinsville and graduated from Hill College. Agnes worked in the accounting department of Whitin Machine Works before moving to Framingham with George in 1959. She worked at Framingham Union Hospital and Perini Corporation.

She later graduated summa cum laude from Framingham State College and spent a distinguished career teaching Spanish and reading in Framingham and Marlboro. She was dedicated to addressing the needs of each student as an individual to extract their best efforts and inspire them to lead lives of accomplishment. Like her husband, she was a strong teachers unionist. Because of her background and skills, she was selected among an initial group of teachers in Massachusetts to advance the Facing History and Ourselves program to teach the connection between history with an emphasis on genocides and the moral choices we confront in the modern world.

Agnes profoundly loved her church, her students, her family, her community and the circle of close friends she built with her husband over the years. In 1998 after the formation of the Framingham Armenian church, Agnes connected with a host of new friends and a close Bible study group. She continued to read, share lessons and make new friends until her last breaths. She spared no effort in trying to improve the lives of others and was deeply loved and respected in return.

Agnes is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Van and Priscilla Krikorian, who are both lawyers in Rye, NY. She was a grandmother to Ani and her husband Frank Oliver (lawyers in New York City); Sarah Krikorian (a public school teacher in Stratford, CT); Lena Krikorian (a Diplomatic Academy student in Vienna, Austria); and George Krikorian (a law student in NY). Her siblings Sebouh Kalousdian and his wife Margaret of Whitinsville and sister Prudence Blake of Rhode Island predeceased her. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews: Jeffery M. Kalousdian of Whitinsville; Mark Kalousdian of Uxbridge; Melanie and Fran Walker of Falmouth; Willard Gould; Marilyn Gould Papa; Elaine Gould McKenzie; Timmy and Tommy Beech of RI, and all their respective children and grandchildren.

Her funeral will be on Saturday April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Armenian Apostolic Church, Whitinsville (315 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588). Calling hours will precede the funeral at the same church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Translators Armenian Church, 38 Franklin St, Framingham, MA 01702, the Armenian Apostolic Church of Whitinsville or the Armenia Tree Project.