ARF Eastern Region Central Committee Meets with Archbishop Tanielian

NEW YORK, NY—On Saturday, April 6, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee met with His Eminence, Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian in New York. During the meeting, the group discussed the declaration by His Holiness Aram I that 2019 is the year of the media. Executives also noted that this year marks the 120th anniversary of the Hairenik Armenian-language newspaper and the 85th anniversary of the Armenian Weekly English-language newspaper. The Prelate also discussed other initiatives and traditions that require cooperation and partnership.