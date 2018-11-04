St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Celebrates Armenian Cultural Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Students at at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School recently celebrated Armenian Cultural Day with songs and poems in what turned out to be a delightful series of performances for doting parents.

Ruth Thomasian, founder and president of Project Save, started Thursday’s event with an interactive presentation about Armenian Photo Archives for the graduating class.

Then all the students gathered in the gymnasium, where the fifth graders lead an informative presentation about the different regions of Armenia (Marz).

The celebration continued with the performance of our K-5 chorale groups; then the first through fifth graders took the stage to present literary and musical works from Armenian poets and composers.

After two months in school, the children have already learned so much about Armenia’s important traditions and cultural contributions.