In Memory of Rose V. (Peligian) Derderian

Rose Vartanoush (Peligian) Derderian, 98, of Indian Orchard, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Baystate Medical Center.

Born in Giligia (Adana), Armenia on Sept. 15, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Sarkis & Vartenie (Bourgoujian) Peligian. She lived briefly in Massena, New York and grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, where she was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. She married Harry (Hayabed) Derderian in 1939 and settled down in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts.

Rose worked as an accounting clerk for the former Cromwell, Alamac and Mayfair Mills in Indian Orchard. She was a faithful member of St. Gregory’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Rose was also a member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) and served for 25 years on the Indian Orchard Citizens’ Council. She was recognized by the State House of Representatives and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal for her 25 years of service including terms as a member of the Council Board of Directors.

Rose enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, reading, crocheting, knitting and reading Tom Vartabedian’s columns in the Armenian Weekly.

She was the wife of the late Harry Derderian and sister of the late Peter Peligian, Alexander Peligian and Zaroohie Koshgarian, all of Providence.

She is survived by a son, Harry Derderian, Jr. (Margo) of Farmington Hills, Michigan; a daughter, Marion Merigian (Mike) of Indian Orchard; as well as three grandchildren, Kristen (David) Shahrigian, Kara (Alex) Sarafian and Armen (Talin) Derderian; nine great-grandchildren, Armen, Taleen, Aram and Tamar Shahrigian, Ani and Alina Sarafian, Sevana, Daron and Datev Derderian, and her protector, Kool.

Donations in Rose’s memory were made to St. Gregory’s Armenian Apostolic Church (135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard, Massachusetts).