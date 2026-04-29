Six Armenian parties press EU on democracy, political prisoners, Artsakh

From May 4 to 5, the European Political Community Summit will take place in Yerevan. Today, six Armenian political parties that are members of European political families issued a joint letter addressed to EU leadership and summit participants, raising concerns about antidemocratic developments in Armenia, as well as issues related to Armenians held in Azerbaijan and the situation of Artsakh Armenians.

The letter was signed by EPP members the Republican Party of Armenia and Heritage Party; PES member Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF); ECR member Prosperous Armenia Party; ALDE member Armenian National Congress; and EFA member the Artsakh Democratic Party..

The letter was addressed to H.E. António Costa, president of the European Council; H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; leaders of European political families; heads of state and government attending the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan.

The letter said:

As representatives of Armenian political parties that are members or observers within your respective European political families — bound together by a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms — we address you ahead of the EPC Summit in Yerevan with urgency and responsibility.

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The Armenian government is actively cultivating an international image of democratic progress. This narrative is misleading. On the ground, the administration of Nikol Pashinyan is consolidating power, weakening institutional checks and balances, and systematically using law enforcement and the judiciary against political opponents and clergymen.

Under these conditions, hosting the EPC Summit in Yerevan risks sending a dangerous political signal: that democratic backsliding can be overlooked when it is politically convenient.

We urge you not to ignore the following realities:

Democratic backsliding and political repression: Armenia’s democratic indicators have deteriorated, as reflected in assessments by Freedom House, Transparency International and the V-Dem Institute. Judicial and law enforcement mechanisms are increasingly used as political tools. Peaceful protests are curtailed, and political activism is met with intimidation and detention.

Political prisoners: There are more than 50 individuals detained on politically motivated charges, and the number is growing. Continued silence on these cases risks normalizing politically motivated imprisonment.

State pressure on the Armenian Apostolic Church: The government is using prosecutions, court action, travel bans and a sustained political campaign to subordinate the Armenian Apostolic Church to state control. Clergy have been detained on fabricated charges, bishops restricted from travel, and secular courts deployed to override ecclesiastical authority. Most telling: the ruling Civil Contract party has explicitly included the removal of the Catholicos in its political program. This is not a policy dispute — it is an unconstitutional assault on a constitutionally protected institution.

Media pressure and erosion of free expression: Independent media is increasingly constrained. Journalists face physical attacks, intimidation and exclusion from state resources. The result is a shrinking space for free expression and growing censorship.

We also use this opportunity to urge you to address issues related to the realities created by actions of the Azerbaijani government, which severely undermine prospects for the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian POWs in Azerbaijani custody: According to official numbers, 19 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians remain in Azerbaijani detention, despite official claims to the contrary. Reports of torture and staged trials persist. At the same time, the issue of missing persons remains unresolved. The lack of transparency and tangible progress on this issue further undermines public trust and raises grave humanitarian concerns.

Ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the imperative of return: The ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, which forcibly displaced its entire indigenous Armenian population, must not be consigned to silence. The ongoing and systematic destruction of Armenian Christian spiritual and cultural heritage in the region is a continuing affront to civilized values. International law unequivocally obliges Azerbaijan to guarantee a safe, voluntary and dignified return of all displaced persons to their homeland — an obligation that European leaders must actively champion.

Our message to European Leaders is clear. This is a moment of political clarity. Engagement must not come at the cost of principles.

We call on you to:

Publicly and unequivocally demand the release of all political prisoners in Armenia and Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan.

Speak out clearly against pressure on the Armenian Apostolic Church and restrictions on media freedom.

Ensure balanced engagement by meeting with representatives of opposition forces, independent civil society and Armenian Apostolic Church.

The credibility of Europe’s commitment to democratic values is at stake. We urge you to act accordingly: to stop the hypocrisy and to stand for democracy.