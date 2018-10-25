Belmont Native Awarded 2018 Hosharian Music Scholarship

BELMONT, Mass. — Classical violinist and Belmont native Haig Hovsepian has been awarded a highly regarded $5,000 scholarship from the Edward Hosharian Foundation (EHF).

Hovsepian is the son of Armenian immigrants from Russia and Romania. He started his violin studies when he was just four years old. Later when he turned 15, he enrolled in the New England Conservatory Prep; Hovsepian is now a sophomore at the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music, where he is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in classical violin performance. The young musician is also an avid saxophone player and jazz enthusiast.

Hovsepian has performed at a number of venues on the east coast both including Carnegie Hall, Jordan Hall and Boston Opera House. He has also appeared in video productions by NPR’s “From the Top,” including the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood. Over the last few years, Hovsepian won a series of concerto competitions, received the Max Reger Ambassador Award and earned the title of laureate at the “Renaissance” International Competition in Gyumri, Armenia. Following his win at the 2017 Boston Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, he made his debut with the Boston Pops in June of this year.

Hovsepian also uses talents to raise awareness for important causes in Armenia; he has performed for community and charitable events to raise money for local charities and schools destroyed in the aftermath of the 1988 earthquake.

EHF is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2019 Scholarship. Application packets are available online. The scholarship was established in honor of the composer and conductor to preserve, promote and enhance Armenian classical and ethnic music by supporting deserving college-level music students in pursuit of their educational goals. An applicant must be a full-time student of Armenian descent (sophomore level or above) attending an accredited college or university in the United States, majoring in music performance or composition and in need of financial assistance. Deadline for submissions is February 1, 2019.