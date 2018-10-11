Armenian Relief Society of Eastern U.S. Seeking PR-Communications Specialist

The ARS EUSA Regional Board of Directors is seeking an experienced individual to support an array of press, marketing and internal and external initiatives. The ARS’s mission is to provide educational, humanitarian and cultural assistance throughout the world. The applicant will have the opportunity to work with the Executive Director and volunteers to enhance communication between the ARS and its constituents through written publications and social media.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Identify audiences and determine the best way to communicate information.

Write interesting and effective press releases, prepare information for media kits and

develop and maintain website, social media, and the organization’s image & identity.

Evaluate advertising for compatibility with public relations efforts.

Required Experience and Knowledge:

Excellent writing and communication skills

Excellent collaborative mindset

Ability to work independently with effective time management skills

Experience with web maintenance

Experience with social media tools such as Facebook, Twitter, Linkedln & Instagram

Those interested in applying should submit their resume via e-mail to arseastus@gmail.com.