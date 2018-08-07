A Poem of Julfa Cemetary

Who knows this place ancient Armenian land?

Jasmine uplifting fragrance, Shushan yellow lily flowers whirling through

Julfa Cemetery 10,000 Khachkars (Armenian Stone Crosses)

Vertical tombstones. Intricately carved volcanic basalt

My brain bursts with the want of

Knowing my ancestors who made stone into lace

Tree of Life, wheel of eternity suns

Nightingales singing to rams horns

Silk and spice caravans

Weaving through

Cardamom cinnamon breezes

Hospitable Armenian hearth

Warming walnut brandy

Engraved treasured books.

Kissed trees with offerings

Of tied cloth for the sick.

Neighbors who help plant

Swaying wheat fields,

Take turns bringing sheep

To pasture at dawn

The stars are the lamps

Of their souls that

Worshipped both

The moon and sun.

Just wanted to live in peace

But situated on Near East

Western Asia crossroads

Of many colonizing powers

Who coveted everything.

What fate guided Armenia to convert

To the first Christian nation 301AD?

What destiny? We call it “Chakatagir.”

The mark on our foreheads

Did our eagle eyes see

Persecution, Abduction, and Genocide?

Did our harmonic ears ever hear

So many prayers unanswered?

Sacred Khachkars atop

Three wind swept hills face

Churning Araxes river

Which hold the bones of

Forcibly deported Armenians drowned 1604 Persian Muslims

Burned centuries of heritage flaming homes, manuscripts

Thick smoke rises covering the sun

Another conqueror Azerbaijan forced out remaining Armenians

Invaders now occupying my maternal grandparents homeland

My beloved tatig Sandoukt

Obsidian strength inside me

Souls of departed become birds

Perched on the incense tree

Radiated by generational

Khachkar spiritual survival strength

Fear power of buried dead exposing

Whose ancestral land this really was

Venomous swarm of Azeri soldiers fed on hate 2005

With heavy sledge hammers, axes

Smashed precious Khachkars to bits

Bulldozed imprisoned Julfa cemetery

Now Azeri army base and training camp

Soldiers marching over Armenian bodies

UNESCO toothless puppet Azerbaijan

Pulling strings of allowed Cultural Genocide

Now Azeris say “No Armenian ever lived here”

But even violated rocks have memory

These fractured rocks remember their whole,

Record the stress of separation

Enslaved as part of enemies construction

Yet still breathe their past honored lives

My soul hovers over vandalized epitaphs

Spirits of the destroyed Khachkars

Talk to me; tell me to write this poem

Encouraging you to search for photos

To see our stone love

While I search for a place

To put my flowers in the vase

Of the shattered and disappeared

(2018)