EDWARD KRICORIAN (1931-2018)

Edward Leo Kricorian of Watertown, Mass., passed away in his sleep on July 13, 2018 after a long illness. He is survived by his brother Leo, his wife of 60 years, Irene Gelinas Kricorian, his two daughters, Nancy and Susan Kricorian, and four granddaughters, Nona and Djuna Kricorian Schamus, and Lorna and Jivan Kricorian-Salomòn. His brother Dan Kricorian of Alta Loma, Calif. and his sister Grace Kricorian Carter of Houston, Tex. predeceased him.

Edward Kricorian was born on Oct. 21, 1931, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton, Mass. His father Leo (Levon) Kricorian immigrated to Watertown in 1911 after having witnessed the 1909 Adana Massacres in Ottoman Cilicia. His mother Mariam (Mary) Kodjababian Kricorian was born in Mersin, Cilicia and her parents were from the Armenian town of Hadjin in the Taurus Mountains. She was a survivor of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, and came to the United States as an orphan-bride in 1920. Leo and Mary Kricorian were founding members of Watertown’s Armenian Brethren Church, which was later renamed the Watertown Evangelical Church.

Eddie, as he was called, attended Watertown Public Schools and worked in his father’s Lincoln Market on Mount Auburn Street. In 1954 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to Baumholder, Germany where he worked in the commissary as a meat cutter. While on leave from the army, he traveled to a number of European capitals, including Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Amsterdam. When he finished his stint in the army, Eddie returned to work at the Lincoln Market. In 1958, Eddie married Irene Gelinas of Contoocook, N.H.

After the death of his father, Eddie sold the Lincoln Market and eventually went to work at the Broadway Supermarket near Harvard Yard in Cambridge where he ran the meat department for more than 20 years, and often provided specialty cuts of meat to Harvard’s president. When the Broadway Supermarket closed, he was hired by Barsamian’s Market where he worked until his retirement in 1996.

Eddie is remembered fondly for his years as a leader of the Christian Boys’ Brigade; for his enthusiastic athleticism as a bowler and a ping pong player; for his storytelling, bird whistles, and harmonica playing; and for the thousands of beautiful color slides that he took using a 35-millimeter Kodak camera that he bought while stationed in Germany.

Funeral Services will take place at the Watertown Evangelical Church, 182 Arlington St., Watertown on Monday, July 23, at 11 a.m. with a visitation period to be held prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to the Watertown Evangelical Church, 182 Arlington Street, Watertown, Mass. 02472.