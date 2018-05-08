Breaking: Nikol Pashinyan Elected Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Earlier today, Armenia’s National Assembly elected Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister (PM).
Fifty-nine votes were cast in favor of Pashinyan, while 42 Members of Parliament voted against him. Three parliamentary factions—the Yelk alliance, Tsarukyan faction, and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF)—supported Pashinyan’s candidacy, while the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), which has a majority in Armenia’s National Assembly, announced ahead of the vote that despite the fact that the party is against Pashinyan’s candidacy, 10 plus one of its members would vote for him and allow for him to get elected, in order “stabilize” the situation in the country.
Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan opened the parliamentary session by recognizing that May 8 was the 26th anniversary of the beginning of the liberation of Shushi. Pashinyan—the sole candidate for PM—was then introduced by fellow Yelk alliance member Lena Nazaryan, who presented Pashinyan’s biography.
Pashinyan then took to the podium and addressed the members of the National Assembly, the tens of thousands of citizens gathered at Yerevan’s Republic Square, and those following along across the country and throughout the Armenian Diaspora. He congratulated the people on the anniversary of Shushi’s liberation and highlighted the fact that the vote was taking place on the same day as the historically significant event.
Throughout his address, Pashinyan promised to implement “very serious reforms” to democratize the country and reaffirmed his pledge to hold fresh elections, which he said will not be fraught with widespread fraud and bribery like elections in the past. He also pledged the his government would conduct a review of the electoral code.
Pashinyan then promised to continue the peaceful negotiations for the resolution of the Artsakh conflict and stressed that it is vital for Artsakh to become an active part of the peace process and join the negotiation “as indicated by a decision of the [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] OSCE Minsk Group leaders.” He then promised to continue Armenia’s efforts in regards to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and to allow Armenia to become a leader in ensuring that similar crimes are prevented throughout the world.
Pashinyan’s government, according to the new PM, will also work to advance women’s rights in Armenia and work to engage more women in government. He also stressed the importance of the Armenian Diaspora and the significant role it must have in Armenia’s future.
Pashinyan’s election on May 8 came exactly a week after the National Assembly failed to elect him as PM on May 1.
Immediately following his election, Pashinyan took the podium once again and proclaimed, “I will serve the people of Armenia and the Republic of Armenia.” Pashinian did not provide any details regarding the composition of his cabinet. Speaking to reporters on his out of the National Assembly chamber, Pashinyan noted that his ministers will be chosen as a result of discussions and consultations with his colleagues and other political groups. He also indicated that he will be traveling to Artsakh tomorrow, where he will take part in the official celebrations of Victory, Armed Forces, and Shushi Liberation Day.
“My election isn’t the victory here,” Pashinyan told a jubilant crowd gathered at Republic Square following the vote. “The fact that you—the citizens of Armenia—decided who will be your Prime Minister is the real victory today.” In his address at the square, he reiterated his pledge to serve the Armenian people, the Armenian nation, and the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.
Amen, look forward to supporting true economic growth, less cronie economics, and 2nd http://www.invest-armenia.com forum in NYC
God is great!
Very reasonable behaviour from the Assembly.
Sorry, the Republican party of Armenia did not do any favour to anyone they have lost the plot, they were shamed and had no other choice but to elect Nicole pacinian hoping that the people of Armenia and the Diaspora to be easier on them for their corruption.
I would like to remind you what William Saroyan said:
I should like to see any power of the world destroy this race, this small tribe of unimportant people, whose history is ended, whose wars have all been fought and lost, whose structures have crumbled, whose literature is unread, whose music is unheard, whose prayers are no longer uttered. Go ahead, destroy this race. Let us say that it is again 1915. There is war in the world. Destroy Armenia. See if you can do it. Send them from their homes into the desert. Let them have neither bread nor water. Burn their houses and their churches. See if they will not live again. See if they will not laugh again. See if the race will not live again when two of them meet in a beer parlor, twenty years after, and laugh, and speak in their tongue. Go ahead, see if you can do anything about it. See if you can stop them from mocking the big ideas of the world, you sons of bitches, a couple of Armenians talking in the world, go ahead and try to destroy them.
This Saroyan quote needs to be put to bed. We need to stop looking at ourselves only as victims and survivors. The only part of our identity cannot be 1915. We need to develop a more motivating self-image.
Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan and the protesters.
Congratulations to all Armenians
Achkners Luis
Sounds too good to be true. The severe problems of post-Soviet Armenia are structural, and it needs societal changes to solve them, not just governmental change. The more residents of Armenia will realize this demand, the better for the success of the new rulers.
First of all congratulations to Armenian people, and to Nicole Pacinian. Long live Armenia
For centuries our people have had one element to carry on which is HOPE. So let us hope that the new Prime Minister will be able to fulfill at least a part of his promises. The most important work for Pashinyan is to clean the oligarchy ruling in Armenia.
To give equal rights to women is also a good gesture by the new Prime Minister and democratization of the country will greatly improve the political life. A priority also is to improve the economic life of the people , not the oligarchs.
May God help Nicol Pashinyan? May God help our beloved Armenia and our Nation.
Congratulations to people of Armenia.
Now let’s see if in the next twelve months the following could be implemented so that the victory is more than just a lip service like the last 25 years.
1- Rule of law(no-one is above the law)
2- Let the oligarchs keep their stolen money but all natural resources (mines, ….) need to be nationalized
3- Serious effort to attract foreign/diaspora investment by guaranteeing fair and free business environment
4- Strong and favorable banking system to attract capital from neighboring countries
5- Strong push to get infrastructure projects initiated to attract those Armenians who have migrated to other soviet republic countries back to Armenia
We do not get a third chance.
Interesting, how can he claim that people voted for him when only ppl who supported him were in Yerevan. There r 3+ million ppl living in Armenia yet if you r able to bring 50k or even 100k to the streets all of the sudden ppl of Armenia voted for you? Cmon. I got one and only simple question. Who is standing behind this guy?(who r those groups, agencies, governments etc.)