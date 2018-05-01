Breaking: National Assembly Fails to Elect Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Earlier today, Armenia’s National Assembly failed to elect Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister (PM).
In the vote taken today at the National Assembly’s special session, 45 votes were cast in favor of Pashinyan, while 55 votes were cast against. The vote was preceded by a Q&A, followed by a long series of emotional speeches from about 19 members of parliament. Despite having announced over the weekend that they would not “block the vote” for the people’s candidate (i.e. Pashinyan), all but one of the members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—who did not nominate a candidate—voted against Pashinyan. The only Republican MP to defect was Felix Tsolakyan. Absent from the voting was one Republican MPs, Grigor Avalyan (who submitted his resignation from the NA today), and two members of the Prosperous Armenia Party (Tsarukyan faction), Ishkhan Zakaryan and Melik Manukyan. Two MPs were present, but did not vote, which included the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s (ARF) Aghvan Vardanyan, who was subsequently asked to step down, and the RPA’s Rustam Makhmudyan. Votes were published to the website of the National Assembly.
After leaving the parliament building, Pashinyan proceeded to Republic Square, where he gave an impassioned speech, calling for students and workers to begin a “total strike” beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., but also reiterated the peaceful nature of the protests.
According to the constitution, if a PM is not elected, a new election should be held seven days after the vote. If a PM again is not elected by majority vote, the National Assembly will be dissolved. Pashinyan was nominated as a PM candidate by his party, Yelk (“Way Out”) on May 1, and was the sole nominee in the vote held during a special session of parliament.
More details will be published shortly.
Yes, best news ever…👍👍👍
why is this the “best news ever”?
Why? … can you explain …
Are you against your people who are suffering and
you are sitting happily in your chair drinking coffee…?
Do you think you are fair…Because you like the tyrant …
Hear what Our famous Singer TATA singing …
and showing the atrocities committed by tyrants …
A great shame to see an Armenian like you …
Even you don’t give your full name because you know yourself,
you are a betrayer… aren’t you???
Nikol is elected by his people, not my cheating…
he is the true PRIME MINISTER…
Amot eh! So after several news accounts report and confirmed that the RPA would not nominate a candidate and that they would not obstruct the nomination of Pashinyan, the same behavior that has plagues the Republic surfaces…a last minute reversal to block his candidacy. Now we clearly have a political crisis of the force of tomorrow verses the forces of yesterday.
Seven days for a re one and time for more shenanigans. Hoping to force snap elections with the RPA called the electoral shots. And they think this is in the interest of Armenia?