First Republic Centennial Conference Releases Final Program and Details

NEW YORK (A.W.)—The First Republic of Armenia Centennial Conference is rapidly approaching, with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region United States sponsoring the event next week, May 11-12, at Columbia University in New York City.

The conference is co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Armenian Review, and the Columbia Armenian Students’ Association, on the occasion of the Republic’s centennial.

As noted previously, the conference will include noted speakers from around the globe, who bring a wealth of knowledge on various topics related to Armenia and its past, present, and future. For a full listing of panels, speakers, and topics, please see the schedule below.

The conference begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 11, with a plenary roundtable session titled “The First Republic of Armenia: 100 Years Later”. Professors Richard Hovannisian, Ronald Suny, Stephan Astourian, and Dikran Kaligian will form a roundtable discussion, moderated by Centennial Conference chair Antranig Kasbarian. This opening plenary will be held on Columbia University’s campus at 501 Northwest Corner Building (550 W. 120th St, New York, N.Y. 10027).

On Saturday, May 12, the full-day program will start at 9:30 a.m. See the schedule in the sidebar below.

The event fee is $20 for the entire conference; students pay just $10.

There will also be a keynote luncheon on Saturday featuring Professor Richard Hovannisian discussing “50 years of scholarship on the First Republic.” The luncheon will take place at Columbia University’s Faculty House (64 Morningside Drive, New York, N.Y. 10027). The Saturday luncheon is an additional $50 for anyone wishing to attend.

New “Recent Events in Armenia” closing plenary announced

In light of the recent national democratic movement in Armenia, the organizers have added a closing plenary on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Pupin Hall. The session will essentially be an “open mic,”,= allowing each of the weekend panelists an opportunity for brief comments on the developing situation in Armenia, followed by audience participation.

Registration is open here: https://arf.ticketspice.com/first-republic-centennial-conference

Follow the event’s Facebook page as well for more information and to stay up to date on speaker biographies/profiles: https://www.facebook.com/events/389338511527261/

The conference is part of a larger series of activities devoted to the Republic’s centennial. Further activities will be announced as they become available.

Conference Schedule

First Republic Centennial Conference

May 11-12, 2018

Friday Plenary Roundtable Session

501 Northwest Corner Building

The First Republic of Armenia: 100 Years Later

Ronald Suny, Stephan Astourian, Richard Hovannisian, Dikran Kaligian

Saturday Sessions

329 and 428 Pupin Hall (538 West 120th St.)

9:30 to 11 a.m.

Armenia and the Great Powers

Henry Theriault, Gregory Aftandilian, Marc Mamigonian

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Key Figures and Events of the First Republic

Amaduni Virabian, Hagop Balian (in Armenian)

Khatchig Mouradian, Vartan Matiossian, Nare Kupelian (in English)

1 to 2:15 p.m.

Keynote Luncheon featuring Richard Hovannisian

Columbia University’s Faculty House

2:30 to 4 p.m.

Terra Irredante: The Struggle to Secure Armenia’s Borders

Ruben Safrastyan, Ashot Melkonyan, Lernik Hovhannisyan (in Armenian)

Robert Krikorian, Pietro Shakarian, Antranig Kasbarian (in English)

4:15 to 6 p.m.

The First Republic in Public Imagination

Ara Sanjian, Marc Nichanian, Hayk Demoyan, Varak Ketsemanian

6 to 7 p.m.

Closing Plenary

Pupin Hall