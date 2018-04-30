Armenian Student Associations across the U.S. Pen Letter in Solidarity with Student-Driven Movement in Armenia

WASHINGTON—A number of Armenian Student Associations (ASA) across the United States have assembled and penned a letter in solidarity with what they are calling a “student-driven democratization movement” taking place in Armenia.

“As members of a new generation in the diaspora, we stand with our Armenian counterparts in their quest to combat corruption and ensure democratic governance,” reads a part of the letter written by five Washington D.C.-area ASAs, and endorsed by 13 other ASAs across the country.

“As students of the diaspora, we have the unique privilege to observe the unfolding events through a non-partisan lens and for this reason, can amplify the voices of our fellow student activists in Hayastan adding to their momentum,” reads another part of the letter. “We aim to be a uniting force that will empower the Armenian people to continue to set an example of a nonviolent, yet effective democratization movement.’

Read the letter in its entirety below.

To the people of The Republic of Armenia:

We, as representatives of Armenian Student Associations across the United States, would like to express our solidarity with the student-driven democratization movement in the Republic of Armenia. As members of a new generation in the diaspora, we stand with our Armenian counterparts in their quest to combat corruption and ensure democratic governance.

We believe that the unbounded corruption of the undemocratically elected elite has directly led to the stunted growth and development in our homeland. However, we are hopeful and confident that this is the dawn of a major turning point for Armenia.

Though there is reason to celebrate the resignation of Serge Sarkisian as a victory, the struggle for a democratic transition continues. It is time for us, as the Diasporan community, to unite and acknowledge the grievances of the Armenian people and back the nascent democratization movement.

As students of the Diaspora, we have the unique privilege to observe the unfolding events through a non-partisan lens and for this reason, can amplify the voices of our fellow student activists in Hayastan adding to their momentum. We aim to be a uniting force that will empower the Armenian people to continue to set an example of a nonviolent, yet effective democratization movement.

We seek to join the likes of the Armenian Diaspora around the world who have stood with our brothers and sisters. We believe we must strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between the diaspora and citizens of the Republic of Armenia in aiding Armenia’s democratic transition.

We encourage the adoption of democratic electoral processes in Armenia and support a fair, democratic transition. We reject the legitimacy of any election that is carried out via bribery, coercion, or any form of electoral fraud. As such, we also support you in your rejection of the Republican Party of Armenia.

We call on members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), who currently hold majority seats in Parliament, to uphold their promise and support the election of a people’s prime minister, in order to better represent the voices of the Armenian people, and moreover to be a part of the solution, for the future of their children.

We call on all Armenian Student Association organizations across the U.S. to stand with us against the Republic’s current regime and join the fight for a free and prosperous Armenia.

Getseh ankakh Hayastan! (Long live free Armenia!)

Written by the Armenian Student Associations of Washington, D.C.:

Armenian Student Association of American University

Armenian Student Association of George Washington University

Armenian Student Association of the University of Maryland

Armenian Student Association of the University of Virginia

Armenian Student Association of Georgetown University

With support from:

Armenian Student Association of Michigan State University

Armenian Student Association University of Chicago

Armenian Student Association Ramapo College

Armenian Student Association University of Illinois

Armenian Student Association Northeastern University

Armenian Student Association Providence College

Armenian Student Association University of Massachusetts Boston

Armenian Student Association Grand Valley State University

Armenian Student Association UC San Diego

Armenian Student Association UC Irvine

Armenian Student Association UC Riverside

Armenian Student Association UC Los Angeles

Armenian Student Association California State University of Northridge

Armenian Student Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Armenian Student Association Santa Monica College

Armenian Student Association Tufts University

Armenian Student Association Temple University

Armenian Student Association Boston University

Other Endorsements:

Nina Melkonyan, St. Lawrence University*

Ari Alexanian, Purdue University*

Armenian Students of George Mason University*

Armenian Students of Drexel University*

Sophia Yedigarian, Fordham University

Armenian Students of St. Louis University

Armenian Students of Wayne State University

Armenian Students of Brandeis University

AEΩ Armenian Fraternity

Armenian Students of University of Miami

*Signatories marked with an asterisk (*) are students who chose to sign the letter independent of an official ASA.

If you or your organization would like to be added to the list of endorsements, please e-mail us at dcarmenianstudentassociation@gmail.com.