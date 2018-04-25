ATP Fundraising Event at Bedford High School on April 26

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, a special fundraising event will take place at the Bedford High School Large Group Instruction Room in Bedford, MA. The Bedford High School Armenian Club, Environmental Club and the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) are partnering to hold this wonderful event to help Armenia and the world through reforestation missions.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and used to support the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) and to plant a tree in the Bedford High School Courtyard. There will be a presentation, student made art with the theme of trees displayed, a lecture on the importance of tree planting and the environment as well as an educational on the mission of the Armenia Tree Project.

Following the event, a reception will be held featuring traditional Armenian Music, light refreshments and raffles. In addition, a special art piece by local young artist Michael Avakian will be featured as a raffle prize.

Michael is a Bedford High graduate, who has been painting for over 6 years. Michael has been the manager of the high school football team for several years. He enjoys painting landscape and New England scenes and uses acrylic for his medium. He takes classes once a week and has a small studio at home where he enjoys painting. He also makes notecards from his paintings and has a shop on Etsy, where he sells the notecards. Michael’s paintings have been awarded to Speaker of the house, Senate President and other legislative leaders.

The idea of “partnering” and a fundraiser was initiated by Lara Varjabedian, Senior at Bedford High School, and a founding President of the Bedford High School Armenian Club. Lara is also a member of the Environmental Club and is very passionate about the efforts of the Armenia Tree Project, (ATP) a non-profit program based in Woburn and Yerevan, who conducts vitally important environmental projects in Armenia’s cities and villages and seeks support in advancing its reforestation mission.

The partnership of the two clubs at Bedford High School and collaboration with the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) is a true representation of the “power of partnerships” in communities worldwide. The event will take place on Thursday April 26, 2018 at 7 PM in the Bedford High School Large Group Instruction Room in Bedford, MA.