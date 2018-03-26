Fourth Annual Hamazkayin North America Tri-Regional Meeting Held in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—Members of the North American Regional Executive Boards of the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society—the Hamazkayin Eastern U.S, the Hamazkayin Western U.S, and Hamazkayin Canada—held their fourth annual Tri-Regional Meeting on March 17-18, in New Jersey.

Participants explored opportunities for further collaboration and growth and regional and tri-regional plans to mark the 90th anniversary of the organziation, which is celebrated this year.

The meeting focused on the engagement of the youth in Hamazkayin initiatives with a vision to reinvigorate the regions in the coming decade, as well as the youth-centered arts retreat, ArtLinks, which will be held in picturesque Elverson, Pa., June 28-July 1. A four-day series of workshops and cultural celebration, ArtLinks was established in 2015, and has been held in the Catskill Mountains of New York (2015), at a scenic retreat in Quebec, Canada (2016), and at the campgrounds of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) outside Los Angeles (2017).

Other topics pertaining to cultural and educational initiatives were also discussed, as well as the forthcoming Hamazkayin eighth World Congress in May, which will be held in Yerevan, Armenia.

Participants included Hamazkayin Central Executive Board members Hrair Baronian and Viken Tufenkjian, Regional Executive chairs Arevik Caprielian (Eastern U.S.), Seta Simonian (Western U.S.), and Dzovig Kahvejian (Canada), as well as members of the regional executives.