AIWA Scholarship Applications Now Available for 2018-2019

BOSTON—The Central Board of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) has announced that Scholarship Applications are now being accepted for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Annually AIWA offers a number of scholarships, ranging in value from $500 to $5,000, to full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities. Students from the United States or abroad entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply for the awards, which are based on both financial need and merit.

In addition, the AIWA-Los Angeles Affiliate is accepting applications for five Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships of $5,000 each. The Mgrdichian Scholarships are available to California residents of Armenian descent

AIWA’s scholarship program was initiated with the Agnes K. Missirian Scholarship, which was established in 1996 in memory of the professor of management at Bentley University who was a strong advocate for women’s rights. Grants have been added in memory of Ethel Jafferian Duffett, Lucy Kasparian Aharonian (for a student in the sciences), Mary V. Toumayan, and Rose A. Hovannesian.

Also available are the Dr. Carolann S. Najarian scholarships in all fields, as well as the Hripsime Parsekian award for a student in the field of International Relations.

New this year is a scholarship of $5,000 for a student in the field of Diplomacy in the name of one of AIWA’s founders, Olga Proudian, This award is under the auspices of the AIWA-New England Affiliate.

In addition, the AIWA annually grants $5,000 to the American University of Armenia (AUA) for two Alice Kanlian Mirak Scholarships of $2,500 each.

During the current academic year, AIWA has awarded over $25,000 to graduate and undergraduate students from the United States and abroad in fields ranging from mathematics and architecture to government, public administration, psychology, art and design. In addition $25,000 in Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships has been awarded by the LA affiliate.

The deadline for the submission of all scholarship applications this year is April 20. Applications may be downloaded from the AIWA website (www.aiwainternational.org) or requested by mail (65 Main St., #3A, Watertown, Mass., 02472). California residents may apply directly to the Los Angeles Affiliate website for applications: www.aiwala.org. Further information is available at scholarships@aiwainternational.org.