Scholarships

Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces scholarships for 2026-27 academic year

Guest ContributorFebruary 5, 2026Last Updated: February 5, 2026
0 1 minute read

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces the availability of scholarship awards for the 2026-27 academic year.

Applicants must be of Armenian ancestry and enrolled as full-time students at a college or university in the United States. Awards are based on academic performance and demonstrated financial need.

Applications for the 2026-27 academic year may be obtained by emailing the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund at terenikkoujakian@hotmail.com or by writing to the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund, c/o Bank of America Trust Services Center, 100 Westminster St., RI1-536-05-03, Providence, RI 02903. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2026.

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund was established in 1986 through a testamentary gift of $425,000 from Alice Torigian Koomruian. The fund is managed by Bank of America as trustee. Over the past 25 years, the fund has distributed approximately $460,000 to 250 students of Armenian descent pursuing studies in a wide range of fields, including the arts and sciences and veterinary medicine.

Applicants from outside the United States must provide proof of issuance of an F-1 student visa by a U.S. consulate in their country of residence.

Related Articles
Guest ContributorFebruary 5, 2026Last Updated: February 5, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter launches first-ever Camp Haiastan camperships

December 11, 2025

Hasmig Chloodian’s lasting gift offers sponsorship for 303 children

December 4, 2025

ARA scholarship program announced

April 23, 2025

AIWA scholarship applications due April 18

March 27, 2023
Back to top button