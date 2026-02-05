Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces scholarships for 2026-27 academic year

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces the availability of scholarship awards for the 2026-27 academic year.

Applicants must be of Armenian ancestry and enrolled as full-time students at a college or university in the United States. Awards are based on academic performance and demonstrated financial need.

Applications for the 2026-27 academic year may be obtained by emailing the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund at terenikkoujakian@hotmail.com or by writing to the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund, c/o Bank of America Trust Services Center, 100 Westminster St., RI1-536-05-03, Providence, RI 02903. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2026.

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund was established in 1986 through a testamentary gift of $425,000 from Alice Torigian Koomruian. The fund is managed by Bank of America as trustee. Over the past 25 years, the fund has distributed approximately $460,000 to 250 students of Armenian descent pursuing studies in a wide range of fields, including the arts and sciences and veterinary medicine.

Applicants from outside the United States must provide proof of issuance of an F-1 student visa by a U.S. consulate in their country of residence.