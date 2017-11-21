Villagers in Armavir Demand School Repairs

Residents of Jrarbi village in Armenia’s Armavir province blocked a road that passed through their community as a demonstration to protest poor conditions of the community’s local elementary school. The school serves 260 students, but lacks proper heating system, has broken windows and walls, and there are no functioning toilets.

Angry parents, many of whom have decided to boycott sending their children to the school until repairs are made, demanded a meeting with Armavir Governor Ashot Ghahramanian to discuss the matter. They claim that their children frequently get sick in winter because the classrooms, which are heated with kerosene burners, become so cold during the winters.

“We just want them [the local government] to replace the old windows and install a proper heating system, that’s not something big for them,” one of the angry parents told RFE/RL’s Armenian service.



Governor Ghahramanian arrived in Jrarbi to meet with the protesters later in the day and promised that changes would be made within 10 days, stating, “We will try to install a heating system that will heat both the corridors and the classrooms.” The newly appointed headmaster of the school, Narek Zakarian, who is a member of the ruling Republican Party, said he still had no idea about how the problems of the school will be solved.