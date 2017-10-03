Challenging Genocide Denial in D.C.: Dean Cain and Montel Williams on Capitol Hill ahead of ‘Architects of Denial’ Release

Executive Producers of Armenian Genocide Documentary Join ANCA in Advocating Passage of H.Res.220 and S.Res.136

WASHINGTON—Internationally acclaimed celebrity activists Dean Cain and Montel Williams—executive producers of the powerful anti-genocide documentary “Architects of Denial”—joined the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on Capitol Hill last week in calling on U.S. legislators to reject Turkey’s gag-rule and adopt legislation (H.Res.220 and S.Res.136) applying the lessons of the Armenian Genocide to the prevention of future atrocities.

The meetings with over a dozen senior legislators, Republican and Democrat, took place around the Sept. 26 Washington D.C. premiere of Architects of Denial, held at the U.S. Naval Memorial before a capacity crowd of policymakers, diplomats, and D.C. influencers.

“We were honored to be joined on Capitol Hill by Dean Cain and Montel Williams, two of America’s most eloquent and effective human rights advocates, in challenging U.S. legislators to – at long last – reject Turkey’s gag-rule against honest U.S. remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “As they made so very clear – in their film and across the Hill – no nation – especially as one as hostile as Turkey – deserves a veto over U.S. human rights policy.”

Cain and Williams reminded legislators that genocide denial leads to it perpetuation, connecting the Armenian Genocide with ongoing official Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh. Among the legislators who took the opportunity to discuss the legacy of the Armenian Genocide and Turkey’s denial on the geopolitical realities of today were, House Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), and Representatives from throughout the U.S. including Reps. Kevin Kramer (R-N.D), Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.), Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.), Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), and Juan Vargas (D-Calif.), among others.

Cain and Williams also discussed efforts to secure passage of the Armenian Genocide legislation with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), Dave Trott (R-Mich.) and David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Representative Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), several of whom recently returned from a trip to Armenia and Artsakh.

On Sept. 27, Cain talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson regarding ongoing efforts to suppress broad-based distribution of Architects of Denial, including the since-resolved advertisement controversy at Glendale, California’s Americana Shopping center.

Watch the Fox News interview below.

Earlier, on Sept. 26, Williams was a guest on the CBS program Great Day Washington, where he discussed the very real ongoing impact of genocide denial. “The Armenian people have been the subject of persecution now for close to a hundred years and no one wants to recognize it,” stated Williams. “So this movie is about the Genocide and the Armenian people, but it’s also about the bigger discussion about what’s going on in this world.”

Watch excerpts of Great Day Washington here:

‘Architects of Denial’ Available On-Demand and Opening in Over 10 Cities October 6th

Cain and Williams’ Architects of Denial will be holding its Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 6 to a sold-out audience, as the ANCA Western Region kicks off its Grassroots Conference.

With powerful footage from the Armenian Genocide and ongoing attacks against Armenia and Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the documentary includes testimonials from Wikileak’s Julian Assange, historians Dr. Greg Stanton, Dr. Taner Akcam and Dr. Ugur Ungor, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), whistleblower Sibel Edmonds, publisher Harut Sassounian, and eye-witness accounts by Aregak Bagirian, Movses Anehyan and Yepraksi Gevorgyan.

The film will be premiering on October 6th and playing through October 12th in the following cities and venues. To reach the maximum audience, producers have opted to make the film available on demand at the same time on national cable outlets, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now. For more information, email: info.AODthefilm@gmail.com

To view the Architects of Denial Trailer and for more information, visit: architectsofdenial.com



Architects of Denial – Oct. 6-12 – Theater Listing

California

Pacific Glendale 18

322 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

http://www.pacifictheatres.com/glendale/

Laemmle Music Hall

9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Calif. 90211

https://www.laemmle.com/theaters/4

Roxie

3117 16th Street, San Francisco, Calif.

http://www.roxie.com/ai1ec_event/architects-of-denial/?instance_id=22928

Colorado

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

103 W Centennial Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/denver/amc-highlands-ranch-24

D.C.-Maryland-Virginia

AMC Hoffman Center 22

206 Swamp Fox Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/washington-d-c/amc-hoffman-center-22

Illinois

AMC South Barrington 24

175 Studio Drive, South Barrington, Illinois 60010

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/chicago/amc-south-barrington-24

Massachusetts

Embassy Cinema

16 Pine Street, Waltham, Mass., 02453

https://www.landmarktheatres.com/boston/embassy-cinema/film-info/architects-of-denial

Michigan

AMC Forum 30

44681 Mound Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan 48314

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/detroit/amc-forum-30

Minnesota

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 4000 Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/minneapolis-st-paul/amc-eden-prairie-mall-18

New York

Village East Cinema

181-189 2nd Ave., New York, N.Y.

https://www.citycinemas.com/villageeast/film/architects-of-denial

Pennsylvania

AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24

2121 Route 38, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/philadelphia/amc-loews-cherry-hill-24