Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh serviceman Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Sept. 28. According to a press statement released by Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense, Sargsyan was killed in the southeastern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, an investigation has been launched into the incident. The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.

Sargsyan is the second Artsakh soldier to be killed in September. Earlier this month, Armenian serviceman Hayk Khachatryan (b. 1998) was killed at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 in a landmine explosion close to an Artsakh Defense Army unit in the eastern section of the LoC.