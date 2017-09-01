Latest:

Artsakh Serviceman Killed in Landmine Explosion

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Hayk Khachatryan (b. 1998) was killed at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 in a landmine explosion close to an Artsakh Defense Army unit in the eastern section of the line of contact.

According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, an investigation has been launched into the incident. The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.

 

