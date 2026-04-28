Economic cost of silence: Why Armenia cannot punish truth

Every economy runs on information. Prices carry information. Credit ratings carry information. Investor confidence carries information. When a government makes it dangerous to produce honest information — through lawsuits, surveillance or quiet intimidation — it does not just violate a right. It breaks the machinery that keeps a country functional.

Armenia’s leadership should understand this better than anyone. They came to power in 2018 on the back of a revolution fueled by public speech — streets full of people who refused to stay quiet. Speech was the revolution’s operating system. Seven years later, that system is degrading. And the damage is not abstract. It is economic, institutional and measurable.

Free media is development infrastructure

The World Bank has argued for two decades that a free press is not a political luxury — it is development infrastructure. Its publication The Right to Tell lays out the mechanism plainly: free media exposes corruption, checks policy, helps markets price risk, and transmits health and education information. Remove those functions, and a country starts making decisions in the dark.

The Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators include “Voice and Accountability” as a core dimension of institutional quality — alongside rule of law and control of corruption. Countries that score poorly on voice almost always score poorly on corruption. The data shows these systems are connected. Yet Armenia’s leadership governs as if speech and economics occupy separate rooms. Every journalist who self-censors to avoid a lawsuit removes a signal from the system. Every businessman who stays silent about procurement because he fears a tax audit removes another. Eventually, the leadership is governing a country it cannot actually see.

Corruption does not fear speeches. It fears journalists.

The research here is not ambiguous. Brunetti and Weder found a significant and directional relationship: more press freedom leads to less corruption, not the other way around. The mechanism is straightforward — corruption is partly a calculation about detection. When investigative journalism is aggressive, the probability of getting caught changes behavior before any investigation begins.

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Now consider what happens when that probability drops. Armenia recorded 224 violations against media representatives in 2024, up from 208 the previous year, according to CPFE. Physical violence, legal pressure, obstruction of reporting. Each incident signals to every journalist in the country: Speaking costs something. The aggregate effect is a systemwide reduction in the probability that corruption gets caught.

Any leadership should ask itself a simple question: Who benefits when journalists are afraid? Not the public. Not investors. The beneficiaries are those who have something to hide. A government with nothing to hide should treat press freedom as its greatest ally. Undermining it is self-sabotage.

Innovation does not grow in the absence of freedom

A 2024 study in PLOS ONE examined 157 countries and found that a one-standard-deviation increase in academic freedom was associated with 41% more patent applications. Academic freedom — the ability to ask inconvenient questions and publish without political interference — is not a soft value. It is a hard input to innovation.

Armenia talks constantly about becoming a technology hub. But technology ecosystems do not grow where speech is conditional. Engineers in countries where the government punishes criticism stop thinking about the problems that matter most because those problems implicate powerful people. They work on what is safe, not what is important. Entrepreneurs avoid the most valuable problems — the ones that require criticizing a government program. The country loses entire categories of innovation.

Daron Acemoglu — who received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics for work on institutions and prosperity — and his co-authors found that democratization increases GDP per capita by roughly 20% over the long run. Free speech is the nervous system of democracy. A democracy where people are afraid to speak has already begun to die from the inside.

What the diaspora should demand

Freedom House rates Armenia “partly free” with a score of 54 out of 100. “Partly free” is not a compliment. It is a warning — the feedback system is partially broken, and a partially broken system will miss the next crisis until it is too late.

Armenians abroad send money, invest, advocate and carry the country’s reputation in every professional interaction. They have standing to ask hard questions, and they should ask them now. The current trajectory — weakening the press, tolerating lawsuits against journalists, treating criticism as disloyalty — does not build a strong state. It builds a fragile one. Fragile states break not because of external enemies alone but because internal problems accumulate without correction until a shock arrives that the system cannot absorb.

Reform does not mean revolution. It means institutional repair: enforceable access-to-information laws, anti-SLAPP protections, elimination of vague criminal charges used to punish speech, judicial independence, transparent media ownership, whistleblower protection, academic freedom guarantees and public data portals so citizens can verify government claims independently.

These are not radical proposals. They are the standard institutional furniture of countries that work. Armenia does not need to invent them. It needs to implement them.

The question is not whether Armenia can afford free speech. The question is whether it can survive without it. The evidence — economic, institutional and human — says it cannot. The leadership that came to power on the strength of free speech will be judged by whether it had the courage to protect it — even when that speech was directed at them.