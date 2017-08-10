Take Action Now: End Americana’s Gag Rule

The Americana at Brand has rejected billboard space to an Armenian Genocide film calling it “too political.” The documentary, “Architects of Denial” aims to raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide and human rights violations happening today.

On Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, 2017, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Glendale chapter submitted letters to the Americana at Brand and Caruso affiliated requesting an immediate meeting and action to rectify this situation. To date, The Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated have not responded to the letters and calls.

