Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan Re-Elected by Parliament

STEPANAKERT, Artskah (A.W.)—Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan was reelected on July 17, at a special session of the country’s National Assembly (Parliament).

Two candidates—incumbent President Sahakyan and parliamentarian Eduard Aghabekyan—participated in the election. President Sahakyan’s candidacy was endorsed by the Fatherland party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), and Democracy party factions of the Artsakh National Assembly.

On Feb. 20, Artsakh held a constitutional referendum, and 87 percent of the electorate voted for the proposed constitutional amendments.

According to these amendments, a transition will be made from a semi-presidential to a presidential system of government in Artsakh. Beginning with the July 17 election, the National Assembly will elect the President until 2020 as a part of the transition.