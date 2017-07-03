The ARS Central Executive Board Mourns the Passing of Chaké Der Melkonian-Minassian

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of ungerouhi Chaké Der Melkonian-Minassian, a veteran Armenian Relief Society (ARS) member of our Canadian region. The loss of ungerouhi Minasian leaves behind the painful reality of an irreplaceable presence.

Beyond doubt, her decades-long achievements in the realms of organizational, educational, and inspiring literary work shall always be remembered for their intellectual excellence and integrity. Even at her advanced age, her ever imposing and caring presence in our ranks enhanced or confidence in our humanitarian mission, and shall continue to inspire coming generations of Homuhis.

On this mournful occasion, the ARS Central Executive Board and the Central Office staff convey their heartfelt condolences to her family, relatives, countless friends in the community and in academia, and particularly the Regional Executive and membership of ARS of Canada. May her spirit and example guide us in all our future endeavors.

The Armenian Relief Society Central Executive Board