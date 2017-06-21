Latest:

Longtime Armenian Kindergarten Director, Author of Armenian Schoolbooks Lousin Malikian Passes Away in Marseille

June 21, 2017

The Hamazkayin Cultural and Educational Society Central Committee recently announced the passing of the longtime Director of the “Nshan Palandjian” Lyceum (Djemaran) Kindergarten, author of several Armenian kindergarten schoolbooks, and  former Principal of the Hamaskayin Lyceum (Djemaran) of Marseille, France, Lousin Malikian.

Lousin Malikian

Malikian passed away on June 17 in Marseille.

