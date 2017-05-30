It is truly amazing being Armenian…

Not a day goes by without either thinking of the event that just passed or about the next event coming up. Whether it is your next chapter meeting, dance, social or even going to Armenian school this weekend, there is always something.

Today, I spent my day thinking about an event that just passed—the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. Junior Seminar—as well as about events coming up next month: the AYF Tri-Regional Seminar at Camp Haiastan (June 8-11), the AYF Junior Athletic Games in New Jersey (June 16-18), and the Homenetmen Navasartian Games in Providence (Fourth of July weekend).

Junior Seminar, for all those who have not attended, is one of the most inspiring events of the year for the Eastern Region. Here, 340 Armenian youth—mainly juniors between the ages of 10-16—gathered to learn about “The Power of Purpose,” this year’s theme. Inspiring speakers from all over the country came to Prospect, Pa. to shed light on important issues, instilling in the youth that no matter what they become in life and no matter where they end up in their careers, they have a purpose and obligation—not only to themselves, but to this organization and to their ancestors.

Not only did they learn, but they also danced and sang—a sight so inspiring to see. Hundreds of juniors dancing the dances and singing the songs of our ancestors. Something so simple, but of such great importance; an ultimate slap to the face to those who thought this would never happen.

On the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the first Armenian Republic, the AYF-YOARF came together stronger than ever. We know well that our purpose is to carry out the struggle of our ancestors and to continue instilling that same passion into future generations, so that when we celebrate future anniversaries of the independence of Armenia at AYF-YOARF Junior Seminar, it is always done not only with song and dance, but also with purpose.

Garo Tashian is the chair of the AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S. Central Executive.