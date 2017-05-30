AMAA Leadership Visits Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian recently visited Artsakh, where he met with several high-ranking officials and had the opportunity to review the progression of the association’s projects in Artsakh.

On May 22, Khankian visited AMAA’s Camp Bedrosian in Shushi, Artsakh, where renovations and refurbishments are underway. The camp is adding green spaces, opening new lanes, landscaping the playground, and making renovations inside the buildings, in preparation for the upcoming camp season. After reviewing the renovation process, Khanjian, visited AMAA’s Bilezikian Kindergarten where he met with Diana Danielyan, Director of the Kindergarten and the Senior Director of Shogh Day Care Center, housed in the Kindergarten. Khanjian reviewed the education and learning process at both the Kindergarten and the Day Care Center, praised the work, and reiterated AMAA’s support of continued improvements to the Kindergarten and Center.

Khanjian next visited AMAA’s Stepanakert office as well as the Baghdikian Kindergarten next to the Center. At the Baghdikian Kindergarten, the children are educated, well-nourished, take naps in comfortable beds, and have playtime in the adjacent playground.

On May 23, Khanjian visited the Honorable Ashot Ghulyan, Speaker of Artsakh’s National Assembly. Mr. Ghulyan warmly welcomed the Executive Director and highly commended the humanitarian mission the AMAA carries in Artsakh. Khanjian expressed his delight witnessing the continuous developments in the economic and social life of the people of Artsakh. He confirmed AMAA’s commitment to continue its humanitarian projects in improved facilities and expanded services where needed. They also discussed the current situation on Artsakh’s eastern border and relations with the diaspora.

On the same day, Khanjian met with Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan, Prelate of the Diocese of Artsakh. Khanjian thanked the Archbishop for his spiritual leadership of the people of Artsakh and expressed confidence in the strengthening of the continued cordial and brotherly relations between the Armenian Apostolic and Evangelical Churches.

That evening, Khanjian, accompanied by AMAA representatives in Armenia and Artsakh, visited the President of Artsakh Republic, His Excellency Bako Sahakyan. The President noted with satisfaction AMAA’s historic presence in Artsakh and the different educational, social, youth support, and humanitarian aid programs that it implements. Khanjian reiterated AMAA’s commitment of continued and elevated support of the people of Artsakh through its various programs.