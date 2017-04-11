Armenian Youth Foundation Provides Grant to St. Stephen’s Armenian School

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Over the years St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) has benefited from the generosity of the Armenian Youth Foundation, especially in the field of technology.

In 1988 the Foundation sponsored the School’s first Computer Lab. They then partially upgraded it on two different occasions. This year, they supported some of the school’s current needs in technology by donating 10 iPads, which are used by the students as tools for research, project based learning and collaboration with peers on projects, easily accessing notes and files on Google Drive.

“We are very thankful to the Armenian Youth Foundation for seeing a major benefit in the use of technology to improve student learning and accepting our grant request,” stated Principal Houry Boyamian.