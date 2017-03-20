International Blogger Forum Takes Place in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— About 30 journalists from 11 different countries gathered in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) for a forum organized by the Artsakh Union of Journalist in conjunction with Artsakhakertum NGO, Artsakh-based Artsakhpress reported.

Attendees included Anton Nossik (Russia), Anton Merkurov (Russia), Alexander Alimov (Latvia), Tarik Hafed (Algeria), Romain Mielcarek (France), Gilad Halpern (Israel), Aleksandr Hoishyk (Belarus), Irina Kovalchuk (Ukraine), Lucianno Trinnaniz (Italy), and Petruska Sustrova (Czech Republic).

The forum that was chaired by Artsakhakertum co-president and Artsakh PM spokesman Artak Beglaryan and media expert Samvel Martirosyan, concentrated on presenting conflicts on social media and ensuring the freedom of bloggers and journalists.

During the forum, Hrachya Arzumanyan, the Director of the Ashkharh Center for Strategic Research, provided a background of the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict and its recent developments.

“The Azerbaijani society needs to be cured from the illness called ‘Aliyev clan’ with the help of the international court, which will condemn the upbringing that teaches generations to cut the heads and ears of Armenian women and children,” Arzumanyan said.

He reminded participants of the forum that just last April over 100 Armenian soldiers were killed as a result of large scale military operations by Azerbaijan. Arzumanyan stressed that these deaths took place because the superpowers of the world wanted play with the region.

According to the military expert, bloggers and journalists could play a vital role in addressing the issue when superpowers fail to do so.

Then Artsakh Deputy Minister of Economy Sergey Shahverdyan presented the state of tourism in the country, citing that about 15,000 tourists from Russia, Europe, Iran, and European countries visit Artsakh yearly.

“Tourism is a tool of intercultural dialogue, that’s why people must have freedom of movement,” he said. He added that the airport in Stepanakert is not functioning because of Azeri aggression and the lack of support from international organizations.

Participants of the forum were able to ask a serious of questions about Artsakh and its recognition and had the opportunity to provide their overall impressions.