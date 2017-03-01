St. Stephen’s Armenian School Announces Preschool Registration and Open House

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Preschool registration is now open for the 2016-2017 academic year at the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School. The Preschool will hold an Open House at 9 a.m. on March 15 for parents to learn more about the school and its program.

The Preschool is a child-centered, loving, caring, and nurturing environment where the safety and security of the children are a top priority. The Preschool building has spacious, bright and inviting classrooms and a large outdoor innovative playground.

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE), and the Preschool is licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC). The school has experienced and certified faculty, a low student:teacher ratio, and an extended-day program is available.

The Preschool is located at 46 Elton Avenue in Watertown, Mass. To register for the Open House or for more information please call the Preschool office at (617) 923-0501, email morchanian@ssaes.org or visit the school’s website at www.ssaes.org.