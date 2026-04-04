Connecticut to commemorate 111th anniversary of Armenian Genocide with keynote by Bryan Ardouny

The Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee will observe the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the historic Connecticut House Chamber at the State Capitol, 210 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Connecticut. The program will honor the memory of the Holy Martyrs of the Genocide and survivors while celebrating the resilience of the Armenian spirit.

The keynote speaker will be Bryan Ardouny, executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America. His presentation is titled “We Gather Not Only to Remember.”

Bryan Ardouny was appointed executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America in April 2005 following a one-year stint on the Assembly’s Board of Directors. Previously, Ardouny served as acting executive director and director of government relations at the Armenian Assembly, where he spearheaded efforts to maintain Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act during House and Senate floor fights in 1998 and 1999, respectively.

In 2000, Ardouny rallied congressional and community support for an Armenian Genocide resolution that was slated for consideration by the House of Representatives but, despite expectations of approval, was pulled from a vote at the last minute due to the Administration’s invocation of a national security concern.

Undeterred, Ardouny oversaw the Assembly’s continued efforts throughout the years that culminated in the historic passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the House of Representatives in 2019 by an overwhelming vote of 405-11. The United States Senate followed suit the same year, passing a companion resolution by unanimous consent.

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Before coming to the Assembly, Ardouny served as legislative counsel to a senior member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Ardouny graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Hofstra University and received his law degree from California Western School of Law.

Melanie Kevorkian Brown, chairperson of the Connecticut Committee stated that the Committee is pleased to have someone with Ardouny’s vision and expertise to give thorough and first hand insight into the Genocide, its aftermath, and continuing human rights violations and atrocities that have continued to befall Armenians to this day.

The mission of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut, in addition to honoring the memory of the 1.5 million victims as well as survivors of the Armenian Genocide begun by the Ottoman government in 1915, is to support programs and events, itself or with other organizations, to inform the public and remember the Genocide.

It is in the process of establishing a suitable permanent Genocide memorial. The committee also assists in the legislative mandate to provide Genocide-related curricula in public schools. Additionally, the committee seeks to present information about developments in the Diaspora and in Armenia.

Attorney Harry N. Mazadoorian of Kensington, Connecticut, a longtime member of the committee, stressed the critical nature of this year’s program for Armenians and non-Armenians alike, in light of rapidly unfolding circumstances throughout the world.

Members of the Connecticut Committee include: Archbishop Khoren Doghramadjian, St. Stephen’s Armenian Church; Rev. Fr. Voski Galstyan, St. George Armenian Church; Rev. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection; Melanie Kevorkian Brown, chair; Rita Soovajian, secretary; Diana Dagavarian Colpitts, treasurer; Richard Arzoomanian, Steven Avakian, Dr. Svetlana Babajanyan; Yn. Patricia Buttero; the Honorable Evelyn Mukjian Daly; Professor Mari Firkatian; John C. Geragosian, state auditor; Sonia Gulbenk; Kit Kaolian; Emma Lopez; Lusine Lopez; Mellie Mardiyan; Professor Armen Marsoobian; Attorney Harry Mazadoorian; Attorney Gregory Norsigian; and David Paparian.

The program will conclude with the Martyrs’ Service, which was created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Clergy from Armenian churches in Connecticut will participate in the service.

A reception will follow in the North Lobby of the Capitol Building. For questions, call (860) 651-0629.