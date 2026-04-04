‘In the Land of Arto’ to make East Coast premiere at Belmont World Film 24th International Film Series

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont World Film’s 24th International Film Series presents the East Coast premiere of the Armenian and French film In the Land of Arto on Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at West Newton Cinema (1296 Washington Street). The screening will be followed by a discussion with Diana Hayrapetyan, Professor of Armenian at Harvard University and Ph.D. candidate at the Strassler Center for Holocaust Studies at Clark University.

Directed by Tamara Stepanyan and set in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, In the Land of Arto stars Camille Cottin (Call My Agent, House of Gucci) as a wife who travels to the Nagorno-Karabakh border to legalize her husband’s death, only to uncover a web of lies: he falsified his military service, fought in the war, assumed another identity, and is considered a deserter by former comrades. Stepanyan worked with local actors, offering audiences an authentic glimpse of the region. Denis Lavant (Beau Travail, Mister Lonely) plays a troubled war witness, capturing the lasting effects of conflict and memory.

Belmont World Film’s 24th International Film Series, themed “Thicker Than Water,” continues Mondays at 7 p.m. at West Newton Cinema through May 18. After a two-week break, the series resumes in June for Pride Month (June 1) and World Refugee Awareness Month (June 8 and 15).

The films in this year’s series, which are followed by discussions led by filmmakers and expert speakers, explore the ties that bind—and sometimes limit—through an intimate and far-reaching collection of stories about families in all their complexity. Across cultures and continents, these films ask what we inherit, what we carry and what we owe one another. All of the selections were official entries at the world’s major film festivals, with several receiving top honors.

Individual tickets are $14 in advance (no fees) and $16 at the door. “Passports,” which may be shared with one other person, offer eight films for $96. Memberships, which include tickets or passports and other benefits, such as the ability to exchange tickets for free, are also available. EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare cardholder tickets and passes are half-price.

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For tickets, passes or more information, please visit www.belmontworldfilm.org or call (617) 484-3980.

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Belmont World Film is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting cross-cultural understanding through the medium of cinema. Since 2002, Belmont World Film has been committed to showcasing international films, hosting educational programs and fostering dialogue to create a more inclusive and interconnected global community.