Winslow Martin’s “My Armenia” documents history and daily life across the country

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A new documentary photography exhibition by Arlington, Massachusetts-based photographer Winslow Martin, “My Armenia (1999–2008),” traces a deeply personal journey through post-Soviet Armenia and the historic moments he witnessed along the way. Opening April 16 through May 30, the exhibition inaugurates Project Save Photograph Archive’s newly expanded gallery space in Watertown.

Project Save is the world’s largest photo archive dedicated to preserving the regional, national and global Armenian experience. Its expansion doubles the group’s space and creates a venue dedicated to exhibitions, public programs and community engagement.

About the “My Armenia” exhibition

Curated by fellow photo documentarian Nubar Alexanian, the exhibition traces Martin’s unexpectedly life-changing journeys to Armenia, which began when he accompanied St. James Armenian Church pastor Fr. Dajad Davidian on a trip from Watertown to his ancestral homeland. A former high school history teacher who later turned to photography — documenting Boston’s music scene and community news — Martin jumped at the opportunity to cover Fr. Davidian’s visit. Over the past 27 years, he has returned dozens of times, exploring the landlocked country’s rich history and stunning natural beauty. Davidian, sadly, passed away in 2018.

The 30 photographs in “My Armenia” span 1999-2008, capturing culture, daily life and pivotal historical moments. “The people were overwhelmingly welcoming to me, and I had full access because of my connections there,” Martin said. “I witnessed life as it unfolded and captured major historical events from the inside, like the election of a new head of the Armenian Church and the funerals of victims from the 1999 Armenian National Assembly shooting and hostage crisis.” The assassination and its aftermath is remembered in Armenia as “October 27.”

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Project Save Executive Director Arto Vaun says Martin’s exhibition stands out for its commitment to documentary photography rooted in lived experience, sustained presence and trust, rather than observation from a distance.

“Winslow captures a dimension of Armenia rarely seen from the outside,” he explained. “The photographs are intimate, unfiltered and deeply human. And here, they mark a new chapter for Project Save, as we create a space where historical ephemera and contemporary photography like this meet and inform each other.”

“My Armenia” is sponsored by Mass Cultural Council, Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown Cultural Council, and Herman and Laura Bilazarian Purutyan.

About Project Save’s new gallery

Since becoming executive director in 2021, Vaun has led a period of significant growth for Project Save, including the 2024 acquisition of its first permanent, public-facing home in Watertown and this spring’s expansion to include a dedicated gallery for contemporary photography.

The expansion reflects Project Save’s evolving role as both a steward of photographic history and a place where history can converse with the present day.

“At a moment defined by global displacement and instability,” Vaun said, “the stories photographs carry are more vital than ever. Our new space creates a rare space where historical memory and contemporary photography meet, inviting deeper reflection and connection.”

Founded in 1975, Project Save began as a grassroots effort to document the lives of Armenian immigrants through photography. Over five decades, the organization has grown into the world’s largest Armenian photographic archive, with more than 150,000 original images and ephemera from communities around the globe. Project Save continues to expand its mission through exhibitions, public programming and initiatives that bring historical archives into dialogue with contemporary photographic practice.

Gallery location and hours

“My Armenia (1999–2008)” will be on view from April 16 to May 30, 2026, at Project Save Photograph Archive, 600 Pleasant St., Watertown, Massachusetts.

Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2–5:30 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, visit projectsave.org or call (617) 923-4542.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, April 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. RSVP here.