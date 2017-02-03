Artsakh Ombudsman Visits Detained Azerbaijani Serviceman

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—On Feb. 3, Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan visited captured Azerbaijani serviceman Elnur Huseynzade. The Artsakh Ombudsman’s office said statement that that Huseynzade has been provided with a public defender, a translator, and has been treated properly.

According to the office, the captured serviceman has presented no complaints about health conditions or ill treatment. “The Ombudsman expressed his readiness to support, within his capacity, to the fulfillment of Mr. Huseynzade’s fundamental rights, including the right to a defense lawyer by his choice,” read a part of the statement.

Huseynzade was captured by Armenian forces following a failed attack by the Azerbaijani Army at the NKR Line of Contact (LoC) near Talish on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 2, the news of Huseynzade’s capture was rejected by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, which claimed that he was discharged from the military. In a statement cited by Azerbaijani news outlets, Hussein Zadeh had served in the military but was discharged, because he violated military discipline by failing to report for duty.

However, Huseynzade’s mother told Azerbaijani news service Istipress.com that her son remained an active duty serviceman until his capture. She added that her son became a contract soldier after completing his two-year compulsory military service in 2015.

NKR Defense Army Spokesman Senior Hasratyan told reporters on Feb. 2 that the Azerbaijani military is ready to abandon its soldier. Hasratyan added that Huseynzade’s intentions of was clear since he was armed and was wearing an Azerbaijani military uniform when he was captured near Talish.