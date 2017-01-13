Mkhitaryan Wins Manchester United ‘Goal of the Month’ Poll

MANCHESTER, U.K. (A.W.)—Armenian soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick for Manchester United against Sunderland A.F.C. won a landslide victory in the Manchester United “Goal of the Month” poll.

The remarkable goal, which sealed a 3-1 win over Sunderland on Dec. 26, claimed 79 percent of fans’ votes on ManUtd.com, out of a 10-goal shortlist. Two of Mkhitaryan’s other goals— against Zorya Luhansk and Tottenham Hotspur—came in second and third place in the vote.

“[It was] the best goal I’ve ever scored,” Mkhitaryan told MUTV, the soccer club’s official channel. “I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled offside so I just started to celebrate… I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realized I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a back heel so I did that and I succeeded,” Mhitaryan added.

Mkhitaryan also finished as runner-up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Manchester United Player of the Month award.

Watch Mkhitaryan’s goal against Sunderland blow.