Armenia Alliance to continue struggle following Constitutional Court ruling

The Armenia Alliance issued a statement July 6 outlining its strategy following the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the results of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections.

The statement comes days after five opposition forces announced they would unite around a common political agenda focused on opposing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government. The groups said the Constitutional Court’s ruling did not resolve questions surrounding the legitimacy of the emerging government and pledged to launch a new phase of coordinated political resistance.

In its latest statement, the Armenia Alliance reiterated its position that the Constitutional Court’s decision “does not correct electoral fraud” and “does not resolve the question of the legitimacy of the emerging government,” arguing that the reinstalled ruling administration lacks legitimacy.

The alliance said its challenge before the Constitutional Court was directed at contesting the governing party’s representation in the National Assembly and its right to form a government, rather than disputing the votes received by the opposition.

Referring to the more than 550,000 citizens who voted for opposition forces, the alliance said those votes carry a significant responsibility and reaffirmed that it would continue coordinating its next steps with other opposition parties before making decisions regarding parliamentary mandates.

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While emphasizing that parliamentary seats are not viewed as positions of privilege, the alliance said mandates constitute an additional legal and political instrument in what it described as the struggle against the government’s policies.

According to the statement, the Armenia Alliance will use its parliamentary representation to defend citizens’ rights, strengthen engagement with international partners, present alternative policy approaches in international forums and help organize broader public resistance.

The alliance said its work in parliament will be guided by the four priorities outlined in the recent joint declaration signed by opposition parties:

Preventing what it described as imposed amendments to Armenia’s Constitution.

Defending the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Protecting the rights of political prisoners and Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku, while advocating for their release.

Removing the current government and facilitating the formation of what it described as a new national government.

The alliance argued that the election results prevented the ruling party from obtaining a constitutional majority and said the Constitutional Court’s ruling should be viewed not as the end of the political struggle, but as the beginning of a more systematic phase.

Concluding the statement, the Armenia Alliance said it will send what it described as an ideologically committed political team to parliament while continuing its political activities both inside and outside the National Assembly.

Below is the full statement issued by the Armenia Alliance:

Dear compatriots, dear voters,

Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling, the Armenia Alliance considers it necessary to present its position regarding the strategy for the next phase of our political struggle.

We reaffirm our assessment: The Constitutional Court’s decision does not correct electoral fraud and does not resolve the question of the legitimacy of the emerging government. The reproduced ruling regime lacks legitimacy.

It is important to clearly state that we are challenging the ruling party’s representation in the National Assembly and its right to form a government — not the votes received by the opposition. The more than 550,000 citizens who cast their worthy votes for the opposition in the hope of saving the state place a profound responsibility upon us. It must also be clearly stated that our challenge before the Constitutional Court regarding the legality of the votes attributed to the ruling administration was intended to document this reality.

As previously announced, the Armenia Alliance has been and will continue to be guided by the imperative of maintaining a unified opposition position regarding parliamentary mandates and by the logic of continuing the struggle, while first discussing all possible scenarios and risks with public and professional circles.

For us, a parliamentary mandate is not a position or a source of comfort. It is an additional instrument — a legal and political tool that provides an opportunity for daily resistance. Therefore, we believe that in the difficult struggle ahead, we are obliged to use every available means to oppose the government’s anti-state agenda. A parliamentary mandate is a tool, and voluntarily abandoning it would be irresponsible toward both our state and our voters.

We view our parliamentary representation as a means of defending citizens’ rights, raising their concerns, proposing solutions, strengthening ties with the public and international partners, presenting alternative approaches in international forums and organizing broad public unity and resistance.

All of our actions in the National Assembly will be guided by the core agenda established in the joint declaration of the opposition forces that appealed to the Constitutional Court:

Preventing imposed constitutional changes in Armenia. We will use all parliamentary instruments and public mobilization to oppose any attempt to amend the Constitution or undermine Armenia’s sovereignty. Defending the Armenian Apostolic Church. The parliamentary platform and our mandates will be used to oppose any unlawful campaign directed against the church and Armenia’s national values. Protecting the rights of political prisoners and prisoners of war. We will use our parliamentary mandate both in Armenia and internationally to defend those subjected to political persecution, as well as Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku, and to advocate for their release. Removing the current ruling regime. This is our principal political objective. Parliamentary mandates will serve the goal of removing the current government and establishing a new national government.

Dear citizens,

Thanks to the high voter turnout and the support given to opposition forces, the ruling authorities were deprived of a constitutional majority, providing the opposition with significantly broader tools to shape a nationwide resistance agenda and pursue political change.

The Constitutional Court’s decision is not the end of the struggle, but the beginning of a new, more systematic phase.

Recognizing our responsibility before our homeland and our voters, the Armenia Alliance will send an ideologically committed and unwavering political team to parliament — one that stands ready to assume its share of responsibility on the front line of political resistance.

The struggle and resistance have no alternative.

Inside and outside parliament, we will continue our efforts for a secure and competitive Armenia.