Book Review: ‘Armaveni’

In her poignant debut, Armaveni, Nadine Takvorian does not just illustrate a memoir; she exhumes a legacy from the suffocating silence of history, pulsing with the vibrant, stubborn energy of a family that refused to be erased. This is not a distant chronicle of tragedy; it is an intimate retrieval of identity, where the scent of cinnamon and honey in a dream clashes against the “heavy burdens” of a past the author’s parents initially refuse to name.

Takvorian captures the friction of the diaspora — a girl growing up in the Bay Area, caught between the modern world of “Batman movies” and the spectral, sad eyes of a grandmother whose very name, Armaveni, was a secret to be unlocked.

The narrative’s heart beats in the year 1915 in Marsovan, a city in the Amasya province, where half the population was Armenian and where life revolved around the rhythms of faith and trade. Here, the domestic safety of a home is shattered by the bellows of a town crier assigning “departure dates” to the Armenian people. Takvorian forces the reader into the visceral terror of the “essential,” where her great-grandfather Hagop the miller is spared only because the empire needs flour for its bread. The marriage he offers to the young Armaveni is not a fairy tale but a tactical necessity, a shield against the gendarmes who mockingly ask, “Where is your God now, gâvur?” But as time showed, our God is always with us.

The prose and art land with the weight of a permanent burden, and the stories of those left behind emerge. We learn of Rebecca, abducted and “sold at auction,” and a mother forced to march into the desert to starve, while those who remained were “forced to become Muslim” just to draw breath. Takvorian masterfully illustrates the “Bolsahye” experience — the Armenians of Istanbul who survived by “pretending to join the mob” or flying the Turkish flag to let the “mobs pass us by,” living under a “taboo” that threatened to swallow their truth whole.

As the story shifts to Nadine’s 2001 pilgrimage to Armenia, the landscape itself becomes a testament to resistance. At the Akhuryan River gorge, she stares across at the ruins of Ani and realizes that while the stones have been “left to rot,” the spirit of the people remains unyielding. She notes with a heavy heart that “home is somewhere in there,” even as it remains just out of reach across a closed border.



Her struggle with her “hyphenated” identity is a profound coming-of-age. She rejects the idea that she must be “American first” and instead chooses to be the “guardian of the stories.” She asks herself with a new sense of purpose, “Do I really have to choose which comes first? Can’t I be both at the same time?”

The domestic sphere becomes a battlefield of memory, where every “pilaf” and “dolma” has the salt of displacement. Nadine’s persistent questioning — “What happened to us? I won’t stop asking” — is the hammer that finally cracks the shell of her family’s protective silence. This intergenerational tension is palpable. Her mother warns that the “stories are too heavy” to tell. This illustrates the profound toll of bearing witness to a history that was systematically designed to be “lost.”

The physical artifacts of survival anchor the narrative, notably the gold Ottoman coin passed from grandmother to granddaughter. This coin, which comes with a note wishing for “much happiness and long years with health,” is more than currency. It is a bridge across a century of trauma. It is a tangible link to a “Mamani” who could never truly speak of the desert marches or the “death-head formations” that Hitler later referenced when he asked, “Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?” The coin symbolizes the fragments of a civilization salvaged from the fire.

Takvorian’s visual motif of the phoenix, the “spectacular creature” that bathes in “clean, cool waters” and sings until dusk, serves as the ultimate anthem for survival. It is a metaphor for a culture that rises from the dark mud of history. It finds safety in a “golden grove” where nothing ever truly dies so long as a descendant remembers. This fantastical element provides a necessary sanctuary. It is a “paradise” free from the hunger and violence that defined the family’s reality in 1915, a place where the bird can fly until it finds the one who needs it most.

In the final pages, the pilgrimage to the Tsitsernakaberd memorial transforms the abstract names of provinces, such as Amasya and Kharpert, into a map of grief and resilience. Nadine looks at the eternal flame and understands the weight of her mission.

As Nadine reconciles her “Bolsahye” identity with the broader Armenian story, the book concludes with a quiet but powerful defiance. Armaveni is a literary monument to the fact that while an empire can seize the land and “sow grain” to erase the dead, it can never truly own the soul of a people who find the “courage to speak”.

The book’s physical presentation is an extension of this reclamation, formatted with meticulous attention to the texture of memory. Takvorian makes use of a unique typeface created from her own handwriting, a choice that strips away the clinical distance of traditional lettering and replaces it with the vulnerable, urgent pulse of a personal diary.

The layout breathes through digital washes and ink, where the color palettes shift like tectonic plates — cool, muted tones of the modern Bay Area clashing against the sepia-drenched, dust-choked panels of the Ottoman past. This visual layering mirrors the “interwoven historical, contemporary and fantastical sequences” of the text, which forces the reader to navigate the same temporal dissonance that Nadine feels as she unearths her lineage.

The structure of Armaveni functions as a “much-needed historical document” that refuses to stay static on the page. By framing the genocide within the context of a contemporary search for self, Takvorian transforms a century-old atrocity into a living, breathing warning. The inclusion of a detailed bibliography and historical notes at the end serves as the final munition in her arsenal against “cultural erasure.” It ensures that the reader does not walk away merely moved by a story but armed with the cold, hard facts of a history the world “wanted to forget.” It is a stunning debut that proves the most unyielding resistance is the refusal to let the ink go dry on the truth.

Armaveni can be purchased at nadinetakvorian.com/armavenign