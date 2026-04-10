Inside Nais’s dream world: Shahen Shahinyan’s sculptures

From Feb. 2 to March 2, TUMO Studios hosted a unique event: the first solo exhibition of artist Shahen Shahinyan, a sculptor, graphic artist and ceramist. The 23 works on display were a convergence of material, form and image, creating the artist’s distinctive style.

Listening to Shahinyan, it becomes clear his connection to art is instinctive. Although born and raised in Abovyan, his roots trace to Gyumri, a city where craft and art breathe through every stone. In his family, being an artist was not a choice but a way of life: his grandfather was a self-taught sculptor and painter, his father a ceramist and his brother a painter.

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Shahinyan recounted how creative processes and finished works were always present before his eyes during his childhood. In that environment, it was natural to pick up clay and begin to create. His educational journey followed a logical progression, from vocational school to the Panos Terlemezyan State College of Fine Arts and the State Academy of Fine Arts. Today, he works in the ceramics department at Tumo Studios, which served as the catalyst for organizing this exhibition.

For Shahinyan, the creative process does not follow a blueprint. He notes that while clay is his favorite medium, he occasionally feels that clay alone is insufficient to express his thoughts. This realization sparked his interest in combining graphics with ceramics.

He explained that when starting a new piece, he never plans the final result. The work is born during the process. “I follow whatever the material and the moment dictate,” he said. For him, the most enjoyable part is the process — the discovery of new forms and the arrival of fresh ideas. He avoids burdening his work with complex philosophical layers; his art is simple, open and accessible to everyone.

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Who is Nais?

“Exhibition Number One” was, in essence, a long conversation with Nais, a female figure born from the combination of Shahinyan’s imagination and forms. Although she has no specific biography, her presence was felt everywhere: in her gaze, the shapes of her body and even in the objects belonging to her.

Shahinyan explained that Nais first appeared as a clay sculpture, but her influence was so profound that the character eventually moved onto graphic papers and ceramics. This exhibition was an invitation to wander through a world that originally belonged to Nais herself.

Shahinyan’s approach to faith and the perception of art is compelling. He believes his talent is a gift from above, and he simply uses that gift with gratitude. He is open to criticism and audience interaction.

Unlike many artists, Shahen does not forbid touching his sculptures. He believes that sculpture is a three-dimensional art, and touch is sometimes a necessity to truly feel it. Meanwhile, he is his own greatest critic, driven by internal aspirations and standards. Shahen is convinced that if his art were a person, it would be a strong, complete character endowed with individuality.

Shahinyan’s art speaks with pure sincerity, without unnecessary pathos, yet with deep emotionality. This is a promising beginning of a journey where new forms and characters are yet to come to life in the sculptor’s warm studio.

You can follow Shahinyan’s work on Instagram at @shahinyanshahenn.

All photos courtesy of Shahen Shahinyan unless otherwise noted.