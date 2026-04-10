In memory of Edward Mesrobian

Edward Mesrobian, 101, of Waltham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of the late Julie (Julienne Touloukian) and devoted father of Janet Mesrobian and her husband, John Moroney, and Ellen Tufankjian and her husband, Greg. Ed was the loving grandfather of Morgan and Alexander Moroney, and Matthew and Michael Tufankjian.

Born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Aug. 17, 1924, Ed was the son of the late Setrak and Araksi Mesrobian, both survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He was the loving brother of the late Armen Mesrobian, and cousin to the late Isabel Talanian and Zaven Kalpakdjian, whom he considered his dear sister and brother.

Ed built a career and business as a nationally recognized fashion designer and manufacturer of high-end womenswear under his own label, Edward Mesrobian Inc. His dresses were worn by first ladies and many celebrated women. Ed served during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. During his lifetime, he was dedicated to Armenian causes, including service on the St. James Parish Council, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Council of Armenian Executives.

In addition to his compassion for others, Ed will be remembered for his charm, keen wit and sense of humor, always quick with a joke and to make others smile. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his cherished wife Julie, their family and friends, especially on Martha’s Vineyard and Marco Island, Florida.

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A funeral service will be held at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, on Thursday, April 16, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the church on Thursday, April 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., immediately prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect St., Waltham.