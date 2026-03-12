Inside Ani Mkrtchyan’s creative world in Kapan

In the heart of Kapan, where the majestic gaze of Mount Khustup is ever-present, there is a workshop — small in size but immense in spirit. Here, Ani Mkrtchyan shapes and breathes life into her native soil. During our conversation, Mkrtchyan described a world where clay is not merely a material but a testament to living and creating.

“Clay entered my life by chance, but it changed everything,” Mkrtchyan said. Deeply connected to nature and the organic world, she found a path in which a shapeless ball of clay could be transformed into beautiful, functional objects for everyday life. This journey has made her more patient and balanced, teaching her to notice the smallest details of nature and to re-evaluate life itself.

For Mkrtchyan, pottery became an important form of self-expression, especially following the 44-day war in 2020. During those difficult days, working with clay became a way to find inner silence and reflection.

“I truly compare pottery to love. Love is the driving force of life, without which existence is simply impossible. Love, too, is formed through time, warmth and patience,” she told the Weekly.

When she shapes the clay, Mkrtchyan said, she feels a small piece of her homeland in her palms, strengthening her bond with the mother soil she believes cannot be broken. She is convinced that by creating art in her hometown today, she is establishing a lasting value for future generations.

Mkrtchyan said clay possesses a human-like character. It does not simply submit to the master; sometimes, it demands that the master submit to it.

“Many ask me: ‘When you are tired, you go work with clay and relax, right?’ In reality, I am not the only one molding the clay. When you are anxious or in a bad mood, the clay truly does not obey you. It demands calmness, serenity, care and balance.”

In Mkrtchyan’s hands, clay has no fixed personality; it is fluid and depends on the master’s emotional state at that moment. Often, the ball of clay itself suggests the final form, completely changing the original idea during the process.

The workshop was established after the war in the basement of Mkrtchyan’s home. Having started on her balcony, she now has a distinctive corner of her own, built through grueling construction work but driven by a clear purpose.

“Since our city is primarily known as an industrial hub, places for handmade art like this are rare. My goal was to motivate the younger generation through art and bring them closer to nature, as children are drifting away from the natural world in this technological age,” she said.

On this journey, Mkrtchyan said, her greatest strength and encouragement has been her mother. “Throughout my entire life, she has been the one who believed in me and showed me the right path. She never doubted that I would achieve the results I wanted. This is very important to me.”

Today, the workshop’s daily routine unfolds to the sound of peaceful music. Visitors are diverse, ranging from kindergarten children to adults. For adults, it serves as a unique form of art therapy that helps boost self-esteem, while for children it becomes an engaging discovery. Every item created here is unique and carries its own energy. “I find it difficult to part with my works when they are sold, but it is a pleasant feeling to know someone truly appreciates them and that they will begin a new story in another home,” she said.

Addressing Kapan’s status as a border city, Mkrtchyan emphasized that the spirit of its people remains unbroken.

“Because of circumstances, yes, Kapan has become a border city, but that does not mean the love and patriotic spirit in the soul of its people have been broken. My deep love for my city is the main reason my works feel so warm and peaceful. I will never, ever leave my city. I am bound to my homeland with a passionate love.” She recalled the words of Perch Zeytuntsyan that guide her work: “If you want to take revenge, create a strong, prosperous, law-abiding country right under the Turks’ noses, from which people will not want to leave.”

Abstract in her artistic style but a chemist by profession, Ani Mkrtchyan also sees science within pottery. Her background in chemistry helps her understand the deeper intricacies of firing and glazes.

“In pottery, many processes are chemical. The most thrilling moment is opening the kiln door after a glaze firing — it is a fantastic feeling,” she admitted. She does not follow standard patterns or traditional motifs such as pomegranates or grapes. Instead, she maintains her unique signature, known as Mkrtchyan_kapan_pottery, drawing inspiration from Mount Khustup.

Mkrtchyan dreams of holding a solo exhibition. If given the opportunity to decorate the heart of Kapan, she said she would first install her pomegranate-shaped lamp as a symbol of love and light. “Kapan was, is and will be the Queen of the Syunik world. This is a city where dignified people live, creating for their homeland every single day,” she told the Weekly.