Book Review: ‘Armenian Roots’

Armenian Roots: A Memoir and Family History of the Sivaslian, Sivas and Donikian Family and the Nazarian/Nason Family by Leland Bibb is a meticulous and heartwarming family history that traces the lives and legacies of the Sivaslian, Sivas, Donikian, Nazarian and Nason families. Detailed and thoughtfully researched, the book intertwines photographs, letters, recollections and anecdotes into a dynamic tapestry of Armenian life — both in the ancestral homeland and the diaspora.

Centered on roots in Munjusun, in Kayseri province, the memoir spans generations, capturing births, deaths, migrations and milestones. Some members of these families emigrated to the United States before the Armenian Genocide, while others survived and fled in its aftermath, adding a poignant historical dimension to the narrative.

The book stands out for its structure and chronology, presenting family relationships through engaging stories and visuals. It functions as both a personal memoir and a cultural record, offering readers a rare glimpse into the lives and endurance of Armenian families across decades of change.

Ideal for genealogy enthusiasts and history buffs alike, Armenian Roots is not more than a family tree; it is a living document of history. Bibb’s dedication to preserving his heritage results in a work that is both informative and moving. The book offers a comprehensive and intimate portrayal of Armenian family life, making it a meaningful contribution to both genealogical literature and Armenian cultural history.

Armenian Roots: A Memoir and Family History of the Sivaslian, Sivas and Donikian Family and the Nazarian/Nason Family can be purchased here.