Save the date: Memorial Day Weekend 2026 is AYF West Coast Weekend!

LOS ANGELES — Mark your calendars: Memorial Day Weekend 2026 is officially the “AYF West Coast Weekend”, announced the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS).

A series of community-wide events will take place throughout the long weekend of May 22-25, 2026, including a community picnic, the return of the AYF All-Star “Barahantes” Dance and the AYF Golf Tournament.

“The AYF West Coast Weekend promises to bring to Los Angeles a long weekend full of community celebrations rooted in connection, tradition and fun,” stated Arpy Assadourian, a member of the AYF-WUS Central Executive and the AYF Pasadena “Nigol Touman” Chapter.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, May 22, 2026, with the second annual AYF Golf Tournament. This year, participants will tee off at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, located near the Rose Bowl at 1133 Rosemont Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103.

An inaugural AYF Community Picnic celebrating Armenian Independence Day will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Verdugo Park in Glendale. Open to families and community members of all ages, the picnic will feature live music, tasty BBQ, games and more. The event will commemorate the 108th anniversary of Armenian Independence, remembering our nation’s victory against all odds at Sardarabad, Karakilise and Bash Abaran.

The weekend’s premier event, the AYF All-Star “Barahantes” Dance, is slated for Sunday, May 24, 2026, assembling an extraordinary lineup of entertainers, including Antranig Kzirian from the West Coast and John Berberian from the East Coast. Additional featured musicians include Mal Barsamian, Gurgen Khanzadian, George Bilezikjian and Yervand Kalajian. The “Barahantes” Dance will take place at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral’s Bagramian Hall in Montebello and will feature a mezze buffet from 7 p.m to 9 p.m.

“Bringing together multiple generations of AYF-ers and the broader Armenian community, this special weekend will also celebrate the Armenian Youth Federation’s 90+ year legacy, offering the community a chance to reconnect, reminisce and honor lifelong friendships,” added Talar Andonian, a member of the AYF-WUS Central Executive and the AYF San Francisco “Rosdom” Chapter.

The Armenian community at large — and AYF members past and present — are all invited to take part in the AYF West Coast Weekend from across the United States and throughout the worldwide AYF family.

Community members are encouraged to join the mailing list to receive early-bird announcements, event schedules, registration dates, venue information and sponsorship opportunities in the months ahead. Follow @AYFWestCoastWeekend on Instagram and visit www.AYFAlumni.com for updates.

Founded in 1933, with organizational structures in over 17 regions worldwide and a legacy spanning over 90 years, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, athletic and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.