The Armenian Weekly’s 2025 year-end magazine now available

The Armenian Weekly is proud to announce the publication of its Winter 2025 magazine.

This represents the second installment in the Weekly’s new quarterly print series. Following the paper’s historic transition in June from a weekly newspaper to a digital-first model, the Weekly has reimagined its print presence as a high-quality, full-color glossy magazine. This new chapter began in September with the historic first-ever magazine edition of the AYF Olympics issue and continues today with this comprehensive year-end volume.

About the issue

Published as an end-of-year issue, the Winter 2025 magazine brings together a formidable roster of scholars, journalists and cultural figures to examine the state of the Armenian world at the close of the year.

Khatchig Mouradian on the 125th anniversary of Raphael Lemkin’s birth, exploring the “Father of the Genocide Convention’s” deep interactions with Armenian editors.

Siranush Sargsyan reporting on Artsakh’s humanitarian crisis, as displaced families face a third Christmas in exile.

Marc Mamigonian on the “gaslighting” of Armenian history and the systematic efforts by Azerbaijan to deny Armenian existence.

Chris Bohjalian, New York Times bestselling author, on the burgeoning Armenian literary renaissance in the post-pandemic era.

George Aghjayan exploring the preservation of memory through Armenian genealogy and his show on Hairenik Media: “Hye Roots: Descendants of Ararat.”

Arto Vaun celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Project Save Photograph Archive as a bulwark against cultural erasure.

Nyree Derderian on the Armenian Relief Society’s 115-year living legacy of global service.

Georgi Bargamian revisiting Hratch Dasnabedian’s seminal essay “Who is an ARF Member?” on its 50th anniversary.

John Dekhane on the discovery and tribute to Private Harry Arpajian, an Armenian-American hero of World War II.

Lilly Torosyan reflecting on a “year of transition” and the next generation of Armenian Weekly contributors.

Taken together, the issue documents both rupture and persistence, examining what has been lost, what is being reimagined and what remains unresolved.

“The Weekly’s new quarterly print magazine presents the opportunity for deep reflection and analysis of current events in the homeland and diaspora and serves as a platform to explore Armenian culture, history and contemporary issues,” said magazine editor Pauline Getzoyan. “The Winter 2025 magazine serves as the first year-end publication under the Weekly’s new format. As such, it is my hope and intention that it stimulates conversation and contemplation around a variety of ongoing concerns facing the Armenian people.”

How to access the magazine

Readers may access the Winter 2025 issue and support the Armenian Weekly’s mission through several flexible options:

Annual membership: The most comprehensive way to support our work. Annual subscribers receive all four quarterly magazines in both high-quality print and digital formats.

Monthly subscription: Perfect for those who prefer a digital-first experience. Monthly subscribers receive the digital edition of each quarterly magazine.

Magazine-only subscription: A dedicated option for those who wish to receive only the four quarterly print magazines.

Single issue purchase: Readers may also purchase the Winter 2025 issue as a standalone copy.

To receive the December 2025 issue, please visit our registration page at https://armenianweekly.com/register/?level_id=5.

During checkout, simply select “Winter” from the “Quarter” dropdown menu to ensure your subscription or purchase begins with this current edition.

For more detailed information on our various tiers, please visit our subscription page.

The quarterly magazine is part of the Armenian Weekly’s continued investment in long-form, independent Armenian journalism. Each purchase supports the publication’s editorial work and helps sustain its print future.